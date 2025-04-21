MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Top 10 robotics companies building the solar power future

April 21, 2025 by Sam Francis

As the global demand for clean energy accelerates, utility-scale solar farms are multiplying across deserts, grasslands, and rooftops.

But building and maintaining these vast installations is labor-intensive, costly, and often dangerous. That's where robotics comes in.

In the past 12 months, a new generation of startups and industrial giants has been quietly revolutionizing how solar farms are deployed and operated.

From robotic arms that install panels faster than human crews, to autonomous rovers that clean, inspect, or even optimize panel placement, solar construction is becoming a high-tech affair.

Here are 10 companies leading the charge in solar farm robotics, including some recently featured on Robotics & Automation News.

1. Cosmic Robotics

HQ : United States

Technology area : Solar construction robotics

In April 2025, Cosmic Robotics secured $4 million in seed funding to build AI-powered robots that automate the hardest, slowest parts of solar farm construction.

The company says it aims to solve critical labor shortages and speed up the energy transition by automating trenching, pile driving, racking, and panel installation.

2. Rosendin Electric + Mortenson

HQ : United States

Technology area : Job site automation for solar

Rosendin and Mortenson have partnered to showcase a fully robotic solar installation system at a Texas job site in 2025.

The system includes a mobile robotic unit that assists with repetitive installation tasks, improving safety and efficiency on large-scale builds.

3. RoboForce

HQ : United States

Technology area : AI-powered labor robots

RoboForce raised $10 million in early 2025 to develop robotic labor systems for solar and space industries.

The company is building general-purpose mobile units capable of handling heavy loads and operating autonomously in remote or hazardous environments.

4. Comau

HQ : Italy

Technology area : Industrial automation for energy

Comau, a subsidiary of Stellantis, partnered with EDP to automate the construction of a solar park in Spain.

The company's robotic arms and automation systems reduced labor needs and shortened deployment time significantly.

5. AES Corporation

HQ : United States

Technology area : AI-enhanced solar robotics

In partnership with Amazon, AES unveiled an AI-powered solar installation robot designed for precision alignment and rapid deployment of solar panels at large sites. The robot was launched at an Amazon installation in 2024.

6. Sarcos Technology + Blattner

HQ : United States

Technology area : Autonomous solar assembly

Sarcos partnered with energy contractor Blattner to co-develop an autonomous robotic system capable of building solar arrays.

The system is designed to reduce manual labor by performing installation tasks such as lifting, placing, and fastening modules.

7. Terabase Energy

HQ : United States

Technology area : Digital + robotic solar deployment

Backed by $130 million in funding, Terabase has developed an automated solar construction platform that combines robotics, software, and AI.

Its system includes a robotically-operated field factory to rapidly build and deploy solar panels.

8. Built Robotics

HQ : United States

Technology area : Solar trenching and pile driving

Built Robotics has transformed excavators into autonomous trenching and piling machines, often used in solar energy projects. The company's robots can dig trenches for cables or drive posts with minimal human oversight.

9. Okos Partners

HQ : United States

Technology area : Panel installation automation

Okos, a relatively new player, is working on lightweight robotic platforms to automate the layout and mechanical assembly of solar panels. Their tools are being tested at distributed solar installations across the US.

10. Array Technologies (exploratory robotics)

HQ : United States

Technology area : Solar tracking systems, exploring maintenance robotics

Primarily known for solar trackers, Array Technologies is reportedly exploring robotic inspection and cleaning systems to reduce O&M (operations and maintenance) costs for its customers.

Power to the people via solar panels

The solar energy sector faces enormous scaling challenges. According to the International Energy Agency, solar PV capacity must more than triple by 2030 to meet net-zero goals.

With the labor market under strain and the push for faster, cheaper installations, robotics could play a decisive role.

While most of these solutions are still in pilot or early commercialization phases, the momentum is unmistakable. As solar becomes the world's dominant power source, robots may be the unsung heroes of the clean energy transition.

Main image by Tom Fisk , Pexels