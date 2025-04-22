RAAPID Presents Purpose-Built AI That Improves Patient Care And Financial Impact At Becker's 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) RAAPID's leadership team will be available at Booth #249 to discuss how its novel Document AI effectively converts unstructured to structured data, interpreted with reason. The primary issue RAAPID tackles is in an industry where 55-70% of all records are problematically interoperable in PDF format, which creates a "garbage in, garbage out" risk and challenge to appropriate, compliant coding. Capturing appropriate HCC Codes is at the core of risk-bearing entities' impact on improving the quality of care and the path to their appropriate reimbursement.

"As hospitals and health systems navigate changing payment models, capturing accurate patient risk has become essential to financial stability," said Chetan Parikh, CEO of RAAPID. "Our technology helps organizations identify, surface in providers' workflow, and document to close legitimate diagnostic care gaps that support the quality of care and appropriate reimbursement, all while maintaining compliance with increasingly stringent regulations."

RAAPID's solutions align perfectly with Becker's industry leadership objective and focus on healthcare strategy, financial health, and operational excellence. The company's purpose-built AI approach reduces manual (human-in-the-loop) chart review time by 60-80% while increasing accuracy above the industry standard of 95%, substantially reducing human variance. This level of performance helps challenged executives and organizations address multiple core key conference themes:



Clinical Quality: Supporting better documentation of patient conditions to drive improved care coordination and clinical outcomes.

Health System Strategy: Tools to enable successful transition to value-based care models

Financial Management: Improving appropriate revenue capture, demonstrating ROI (approximately $3000/ prior unrecognized or captured HCC) Technology Integration: See how EHR-agnostic solutions that work within existing clinical workflows

"With CMS pushing all traditional Medicare beneficiaries into accountable care relationships by 2030, organizations need scalable solutions to succeed in risk-based models," added Michael Clark, President and Chief Growth Officer at RAAPID. "Our purpose-built AI helps providers focus on patient care while ensuring they receive proper compensation for the complex patients they manage, and in the end, the patient and the government's objective to improve the transparency and quality of care is evident."

RAAPID's neuro-symbolic AI approach, which combines neural networks with knowledge graph technology, provides explainable, evidence-based coding suggestions that help healthcare organizations maintain compliance while optimizing revenue.

About RAAPID:

RAAPID develops AI-powered solutions for healthcare payers, providers, and supporting organizations. The company's cloud-based risk adjustment platform uses neuro-symbolic AI to identify chronic conditions, determine HCC codes, calculate risk scores, and analyze population health trends. RAAPID serves organizations that participate in Medicare Advantage, ACA, Medicare ACO, and Medicaid programs.

