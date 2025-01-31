Whitewater Express Car Wash Raises Over $45,000 For Susan G. Komen®
HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable demonstration of community spirit and corporate responsibility, WhiteWater Express Car Wash has raised over $45,000 in partnership with Susan G. Komen® during the month of October. This donation will help further the organization's mission to end breast cancer through critical research, advocacy, and support programs.
Throughout October, WhiteWater Express Car Wash dedicated a portion of the proceeds from every car wash to Susan G. Komen®, with the full support of employees, customers, and this partnership, united for an important cause. The funds raised will contribute directly to breast cancer research, provide education and resources, and support those affected by the disease.
"We are thrilled to have WhiteWater Express Car Wash as a partner," said Tim Newman, Regional Vice President for Susan G. Komen. "The organization has demonstrated a strong commitment to Komen's cause and has raised $95K since partnering with us in 2023. We look forward to continuing our partnership aligning our efforts to help those impacted by breast cancer."
This collaboration is part of WhiteWater Express Car Wash's broader commitment to giving back to communities, which extends beyond their core business. The company continuously seeks opportunities to make a meaningful impact through charitable partnerships, donations, and local fundraising programs.
