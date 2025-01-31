The Great Khali Sparks Selfie Frenzy At Maha Kumbh While Taking Holy Dip At Sangam Viral Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Great Khali sparked a selfie war at the Mahakumbh mela on Wednesday while taking a dip at the Sangam. Visuals shared showed enthusiastic devotees and even security officials brandishing their phone cameras as they jostled for the perfect photo. Details shared by the former WWE star indicate that he was accompanied by his peers and also assisted by them as he took the holy dip.

The wrestler shared glimpses of his visit to Prayagraj on Instagram with some clips showing fans rushing up to grab a selfie. The enthusiastic response appeared to be a constant irrespective of his location - with some fans busy taking selfies and videos even while he took a dip in the Sangam.

Another short clip showed uniformed security personnel joining the melee in an otherwise empty, barricaded area on the festival premises.

Eminent personalities from various fields have visited the ongoing Mahakumbh festival over the past few weeks - including actor politician Hema Malini. Actor and model Milind Soman also took a dip in Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya alongside his wife Ankita Konwar.

"It is my good fortune that I got the opportunity to take a 'snan' on this auspicious day," the BJP MP said after taking a dip on Mauni Amavasya.

"Blessed to be at the Mahakumbh with Ankita on the very special day of mauni amavasya! Such a spiritual space and experience reminds me of how small and insignificant I am in the vastness of existence and how every moment that we are here is so special. Even though my heart is full, I am saddened by the events of last night, and my prayers are with the families who lost loved ones. Har Har Gange! Har Har Mahadev!!" Soman added.