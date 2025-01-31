Mark Allen Completes Estates Gazette Deal

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Mark Allen Group is delighted to announce that it has completed the of certain assets of EG from LexisNexis Risk Solutions, part of RELX Group.

The first issue under Mark Allen will be published on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

On this date, the 166-year-old title will revert from EG to Estates Gazette, the name by which the magazine became one of the most highly regarded and successful brands in B2B publishing.

This is only the start of the transformational journey for Estates Gazette.

Under the editorial leadership of Tim Burke, from April 5, 2025, Estates Gazette will see a complete relaunch, taking on a new look and introducing some new ideas.

This will include a new subscription website ( ) which will be launched before April 30, 2025 providing comprehensive news and legal coverage, as well as in-depth features and analysis of the UK commercial property market.

Executive Chairman Mark Allen said:“Our aim is to return Estates Gazette to something approaching its former glory. It was unconscionable to believe that such a brilliant brand as Estates Gazette could ever die.”

Ben Allen, the CEO, added:“These are really exciting times for us and for Estates Gazette. This is a huge opportunity for Mark Allen. We are exactly the right company to take on this challenge as our successful experience in taking on legacy brands like Farmers Weekly, Optician and Community Care is second to none.”

Ben Allen explained that Estates Gazette will be published by MA Business, whose MD Jon Benson reports directly to him.

