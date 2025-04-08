Egypt, France Deepen Healthcare Cooperation With Four New Agreements

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Cairo hosted the signing of four new healthcare cooperation agreements between Egypt and France, marking a significant step forward in the strategic partnership between the two countries. The agreements were formalized during a high-level ceremony attended by Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population; Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation; French Minister of Health Catherine Vautrin; and Éric Lombard, French Minister of Finance, Economy, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty.

The signings coincided with the official visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Egypt, underscoring the growing importance of bilateral collaboration in the healthcare sector.

The new agreements aim to enhance healthcare system efficiency in both countries and expand French investments in Egypt's health sector. They reflect the deepening strategic ties between Cairo and Paris-particularly in medicine, an area of increasing cooperation in recent years.

Three of the agreements were signed between Egypt's Ministry of Health and French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi. These cover areas related to vaccines, diabetes, and rare diseases. A fourth agreement was signed with the prestigious French cancer institute Gustave Roussy, aiming to elevate cancer care in Egypt.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar emphasized the significance of these partnerships in upgrading Egypt's healthcare infrastructure and delivering integrated, high-quality medical services. He noted that the agreements pave the way for knowledge exchange and the adoption of innovative healthcare technologies.

According to the Ministry of Health, the first agreement with Sanofi focuses on promoting public awareness about vaccines through nationwide media campaigns and training physicians in vaccine economics, particularly in underserved communities.

The second agreement centers on raising awareness about diabetes. It includes developing educational materials for children, training nurses, launching a remote patient monitoring app, and conducting a study on the carbon footprint of digital health tools. Egypt's Health Ministry will oversee the technical and regulatory aspects of the initiative.

The third agreement seeks to increase awareness of rare diseases and address the prevalence of genetic disorders. It will involve awareness campaigns, field training for medical professionals, and outreach events led by the ministry.

The fourth agreement, signed with Gustave Roussy, sets the foundation for a cutting-edge cancer treatment center in Cairo. The center will be licensed by the French institute and provide comprehensive oncology care aligned with global standards.

Adrien Delamare de Boutteville, Head of Pharma for Sanofi in Africa, reaffirmed the company's commitment to Egypt's healthcare priorities. He emphasized Sanofi's broader role in supporting medical infrastructure and disease awareness initiatives beyond medication supply.

Christelle Saghbini, General Manager of Sanofi's Pharmaceuticals Division in Africa, highlighted the company's six-decade-long presence in Egypt. She reiterated Sanofi's dedication to strategic collaboration and innovation through artificial intelligence and digital training, working alongside Egyptian health authorities and local pharmaceutical firms such as GyptoPharma and Minapharm to improve access to medicines and healthcare services.