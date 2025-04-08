Opinion Hello From Berlin!

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) I am writing this article from the German capital, Berlin, specifically at the iconic Television Tower in Alexanderplatz. It is likely that this article will be part of my upcoming book on travel literature.

The moment my feet touched the ground in Berlin, I felt as if I were in the heart of both history and the present. A city unlike any other, breathing the authenticity of the past while moving with a modern rhythm. Between its streets that wind like ribbons of memory and its squares that pulse with life, one realizes that Berlin is not just a city to visit, but a story to be told.

Berlin, a city that stands at the crossroads between East and West, embraces a remarkable diversity that reflects both its past and its present. From the modern district of Mitte, where modernity sweeps through the streets, to Charlottenburg, where history lingers in every corner, Berlin appears as a meticulously crafted mosaic.

Amidst the vast gardens and waterways, the city beckons you to explore its details. These details are not just seen with the naked eye but are felt in the fabric of daily life, where the old and the new coexist in a remarkable harmony.

It is impossible for a visitor to roam Berlin without being followed by the shadows of the past. This city, which was once a symbol of division, rose from the ruins of its wall to redefine unity. During my visit to the Berlin Wall, I felt as if I were standing before a living history, where tales of longing, anger, and triumph intertwined. The hotel I am staying in is located on the eastern side of the city, where you find Soviet-era buildings stripped of much of their aesthetic value, concrete blocks designed to accommodate the largest number of human bodies! Despite the cold design and narrow space, I felt the weight of history clinging to the walls of the rooms.

At the Brandenburg Gate, history stands tall as if welcoming the city's visitors and narrating stories from different eras. I pondered the details and wondered how this city managed to turn its division into a source of strength and how it became a symbol of coexistence and integration.

As I stood before the Brandenburg Gate, I felt as if I were facing a guardian of time, a gateway connecting eras of war and unity.

Berlin is not just stones and streets; it is people who color life with their diversity. In the markets, you hear a multitude of languages blending together-German, Turkish, Arabic, and English-as if the city tells the stories of the world in one place. This cultural diversity is what makes Berlin a unique destination, where coexistence is embodied in music, art, and food.

At one of the traditional stalls, I stood to taste the famous“Wurst” dish, and that first bite felt like a ticket to daily Berlin culture. Food here is not just a meal but an experience where authenticity meets modernity. The flavor of the Wurst was bold and delicious, filling the mouth with a blend of spices that reflect the audacity of German cuisine.

Berlin speaks through its walls. At the East Side Gallery, the wall that was once a symbol of division has transformed into an open gallery for peace and unity. Colorful murals tell stories of pain and hope, embodying how art has freed the place from the burden of the past.

In the Kreuzberg district, murals dance on old buildings-some reflecting political issues, while others celebrate freedom of expression. Standing before one of these murals, I realized that Berlin is reshaping its memory through colors and shapes.

Berlin, like Cairo, is a city that never rests or quiets down. A city that greets its visitors with a blend of history and modernity, where weary walls coexist with gleaming glass windows. Here, you understand that great cities are not measured solely by their buildings but by their never-ending stories.

Greetings from Berlin, where the past shakes hands with the present, and cultures dance in the heart of Europe. An endless journey of discovery, wandering between alleys, cafes, and bridges that connect the city's two halves. Berlin, a city to experience with all your senses, one that lingers long after you leave.

Dr Ramy Galal is an Egyptian senator, writer, and academic specializing in public management and cultural policies. He has authored studies on cultural diplomacy, the orange economy, and restructuring Egypt's cultural institutions.

Galal holds a PHD degree from Alexandria University, a master's degree from the University of London, and Diploma From the University of Chile.

He studied advanced programs in governance and leadership from King's College London, Hertie School of Berlin, and Missouri State University, USA.

A former adviser and spokesperson for Egypt's Ministry of Planning. He was also the spokesperson for the Egyptian Opposition Coalition. He represents Egypt at international forums and contributes to leading publications.