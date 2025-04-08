Israeli Assault On Gaza Intensifies Amid Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip has escalated at an alarming pace, entering its seventh month with a significant surge in civilian casualties and injuries. The ongoing blockade continues to prevent the delivery of essential food and medical supplies, worsening the humanitarian crisis. UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the situation as a“never-ending death spiral.”

Israeli airstrikes relentlessly pound the already devastated strip, with the Palestinian Ministry of Health reporting 58 deaths and 213 injuries in the last 24 hours alone. Since the conflict erupted on 7 October 2023, more than 50,800 people, including thousands of women and children, have lost their lives, while 115,688 have been injured.

Since 18 March 2025, at least 1,449 people have been killed, and 3,647 others injured, with medical and civil defense teams unable to reach victims trapped beneath rubble or in the path of airstrikes.

With humanitarian aid blocked for over a month, relief agencies warn of a looming health catastrophe. French sources report that Gaza's medical supplies are nearly exhausted. Guterres has condemned the situation, stating,“Gaza has turned into a killing field, and the occupying forces are failing in their obligations under international law,” and rejecting any arrangements that compromise humanitarian principles.

During his visit to Al-Arish, Egypt, French President Emmanuel Macron called for the“immediate opening of the crossings” and the delivery of aid, underscoring the need for a ceasefire. At Al-Arish Hospital, Macron met with Palestinian casualties, most of whom were women and children, and visited Egyptian Red Crescent warehouses holding essential supplies, labeling the city a“symbol of humanitarian support for Gaza's civilians.”

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts remain stalled, with a senior Hamas delegation expected in Cairo for talks on Egypt's mediation efforts, which include proposals for a temporary ceasefire, a partial prisoner exchange, and reconciliation with Fatah following a visit by Fatah leader Jibril Rajoub.

At the same time, statements from Israel and the US signal a troubling shift in rhetoric. US President Donald Trump suggested that the US might“own” Gaza, calling it“good,” while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated plans for forcibly displacing Gaza's population.

Both Hamas and Islamic Jihad condemned these remarks, calling them“aggressive and dehumanizing” and emphasizing that the actions in Gaza represent“brutal retaliation against civilians,” not a military operation. They warned that such escalation would not break the will of the Palestinian people, but only strengthen their resolve to resist.

The US State Department reiterated that“Israel is defending itself,” affirming that“Hamas must no longer play any role in Gaza,” while urging an end to the violence and the release of hostages as prerequisites for political progress.

Guterres also weighed in, stating that“a ceasefire would allow for the release of hostages and the distribution of aid, demonstrating the humanitarian community's ability to help. However, Israel is not meeting its obligations as an occupying power under international law.”

He cautioned against new aid delivery mechanisms proposed by Israel, warning that they might“severely restrict aid,” and emphasized that the UN would not participate in any arrangements that undermine the principles of humanity, neutrality, and independence.

Concluding his remarks, Guterres stated:“Forcing the displacement of Palestinians contradicts international law. We reject Israel's new plan to control aid to Gaza, and the UN's ability to assist is severely hindered.”