The Queen Of Reality Television Leaves Reality TV!

Dr. Melody Shari after winning the "Reality Royalty" award at the American Reality Television Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Melody Shari Rogers, producer and star of The Oprah Winfrey Network's "Love & Marriage: Huntsville," issues this statement to the public:

"In 2018, I decided to share my life with the world as a cast member on the Oprah Winfrey Network's, Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Then I had no clue what to expect. I only knew that bringing this show to fruition had been a goal of mine, and it would be another one that I could knock off the list. I've always been intensely ambitious and I believed reaching this milestone was another step in the right direction.

And it was...for many reasons.

Because of my time spent on the show, much of my life is now documented and sealed in history. I've been presented with opportunities beyond my dreams. I've had the pleasure of meeting some amazing people while unfortunately also learning tough lessons about life, relationships, and friendships. I count it all as a blessing because without pressure there is no diamond. It is not easy bearing some of your darkest moments to the world but it becomes easier when you know you were created to withstand the heat.

Still, this chapter must come to a close and this is the end of my chapter with Love & Marriage: Huntsville. I am thankful for the support of those who have shown me grace, loyalty, and love. None of it has gone unnoticed and it will never be forgotten.

I'm excited for my next chapter and what's to come. God bless.

Love,

Your 2024 Reality TV Queen"

