K’Taka: Techie Living Separately From Wife Commits Suicide

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 7 (IANS) An incident involving a software professional who was living separately from his wife and child for two years has allegedly ended in suicide, as he was reportedly unable to bear the pain of separation, police sources stated on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Prashant Nair (40). The incident was reported from the DX Smart Nest Apartment, Ganigarahalli near Chikkanabavara in Bengaluru city.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased had been living alone for the past two years following a family dispute. The couple had filed for mutual divorce in the family court.

Prashant Nair was employed at Lenovo and had married Pooja Nair about 12 years ago with the consent of both families. The couple has an eight-year-old daughter. They lived in Hennur, and for the past year, there had been ongoing disputes between Prashant and Pooja over trivial matters.

Prashant Nair reportedly ended his life by hanging himself using a curtain in the room where he was staying. The family of the deceased informed the police that they do not suspect anyone's involvement in his death.

Sadduguntepalya police are investigating the case.

Earlier, in a shocking incident, a husband set himself on fire in front of his wife's residence in the Nagarbhavi locality of Bengaluru last Thursday after he was unable to convince her to withdraw the divorce petition.

Earlier, Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash had committed suicide over alleged torture and a demand of Rs 3 crore by his wife Nikita Singhania for a divorce settlement.

Amid public outrage and furore over the sensational suicide case of Atul Subhash, another case of suicide involving a police officer, allegedly due to similar reasons of torture by his wife and her family, was reported from Bengaluru on December 14, 2024.