Emerging Graphic Designer Kendra Colerick Featured In Exclusive Online Interview

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Kansas, US, 31st January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Kendra Colerick, a talented junior at Kansas State University pursuing a degree in Graphic Design, is proud to announce her feature in a compelling interview that highlights her journey, challenges, and visions as an aspiring graphic designer. The feature article, titled“Embracing Challenges and Celebrating Creativity,” is now available on her newly launched website, KendraColerickDesigns, as well as several other prominent online platforms focused on art and design education.

The interview delves into Kendra's early life in Overland Park, Kansas, where she developed a passion for the arts against the backdrop of her family's support and the natural beauty surrounding her home. It also explores her transition from a sports-focused youth to a creative professional, emphasizing her dedication to community service and her dynamic approach to graphic design.

“I am incredibly honored to be featured in this interview,” said Kendra.“It reflects not only my personal and academic growth but also my commitment to using graphic design as a tool for positive change. Sharing my story is an opportunity to connect with others who might be on similar paths and to showcase the impact of art on community and personal development.”

In the interview, Kendra discusses how her diverse interests, including sports, volunteering, and animal care, have influenced her design style and ethical approach. The article also covers her current projects, her aspirations within the fashion and magazine industry, and her advice to other young designers navigating the challenges of a creative career.

Kendra's feature is intended to inspire other young professionals and students by showing the possibilities that arise from merging one's passions with their career aspirations. Readers are invited to explore the full interview and learn more about Kendra's unique perspective on design and life at the website here .

About Kendra Colerick



Kendra Colerick is a Graphic Design student at Kansas State University, known for her innovative approach to design and her commitment to making a difference through her art. Kendra's work reflects her passion for visual storytelling and her desire to influence the creative industry positively.