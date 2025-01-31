Allgeo Enhances Pre-Payroll Processing For Field Service Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

allGeo payroll pre-processing

allGeo dashboard

allGeo streamlines pre-payroll with automated wage calculations, time tracking, and compliance, saving field service businesses time and ensuring accuracy.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- allGeo, a leading field service management , has unveiled its enhanced pre-payroll processing capabilities. It is specifically designed to streamline wage calculations, time tracking , and compliance for field service businesses . These capabilities empower businesses to handle complex workforce management workflows while ensuring accuracy and efficiency in payroll preparation.Built for the unique needs of field service operations, allGeo offers:1. Automated Wage CalculationsTracks time with piece rate coding, prevailing wage coding (based on locality and labor category), and shift differential rate coding, ensuring accurate pay for diverse roles and schedules.2. Flexible Workforce ManagementSupports on-demand provisioning of contract workers, capturing time using methods such as crew punches, QR ID badge scans, and voice calls.3. Multi-Day and Complex Shift SupportHandles multi-day shifts with automatic midnight event tracking for daily total hour calculations, ideal for 24/7 operations.4. Custom Overtime RulesConfigures overtime calculations based on roles, jobs, and shift timing, supporting daily, weekly, or bi-weekly pay cycles.5. Compliance with Labor LawsAligns with state and federal regulations by supporting prevailing wage calculations and helping companies maintain certified payroll reports based on time, date, location, and duration of work.6. Accurate Mileage TrackingLeverages GPS-enabled technology to track mileage and integrates it into timecards using special pay codes for seamless payroll processing.7. Union Craft Code TrackingTracks time and jobs using union craft codes, ensuring compliance with union contract requirements and enabling precise job costing."allGeo's ability to pre-process time & attendance records prior to submission for payroll processing has been a game changer for business. It processes wage codes across clients & services using custom or overtime rules from all our departments. Our payroll team saves countless hours of manual effort. With allGeo, we can ensure accurate and efficient payroll processing every day, allowing us to focus on providing the highest quality care and support to our community." - Mike Gutierrez, Executive Director, DADD“At allGeo, we understand the challenges field service businesses face when managing distributed teams and navigating complex pay rules across regions, shifts, skills and projects,” said Shailendra Jain, CEO of Abaqus. He added,“Our advanced pre-processing capabilities prior to payroll is designed to eliminate inefficiencies by automating time tracking, wage calculations, and compliance processes. This allows businesses to save time, reduce errors, and focus on their core operations. We're committed to providing the tools and integrations our customers need to streamline their workflows and ensure payroll accuracy, regardless of industry or scale.”About Abaqus Inc.Abaqus, headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, provides a leading cloud-hosted, low-code field service automation platform that helps midsize businesses achieve excellence in field service operations. The allGeo platform offers a wide range of features that can be rapidly deployed in various industries. These include scheduling, advanced time tracking, real-time monitoring, mileage tracking, electronic visit verification (EVV), lone worker safety, and field inspection using QR codes and mobile forms.

