Dynacor, Falco at 52-Week Highs on News
Dynacor, Falco at 52-Week Highs on News Dynacor Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.44 Wednesday. Dynacor completed 2023 with both production and financial historical high performances generating its 13th consecutive year of profit. The Corporation achieved a production record of 130,001 AuEq ounces powering total sales to $337.6 million, an increase of +26.7% compared to 2022 and a net income of $15.1 million ($0.53 per share), an increase of +25.8% compared to 2022.
Falco Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Wednesday. Falco announced the receipt of confirmation of the admissibility of its Environmental Impact Assessment for the Horne 5 Project located in Rouyn-Noranda from the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.
ADENTRA Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.79 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.49 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Bedford Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.05 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.05 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Bank of Nova Scotia (T) hit a new 52-week high of $69.19 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.25 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.52 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.92 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Enerplus Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.21 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Entree Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.52 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
US Financial 15 Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.62 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
HYTN Innovations Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Montage Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.23 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
MediaValet Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.69 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.17 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Stingray Group Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $7.65 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Sintana Energy Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Source Energy Services Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.58 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.53 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.53 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Taseko Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.99 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE) hit a new 52-week high of $4.82 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $228.90 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
