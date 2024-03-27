(MENAFN- Baystreet) Blockchain, Goldsource, Suncor at 52-Week Highs on News

Dynacor, Falco at 52-Week Highs on News Dynacor Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.44 Wednesday. Dynacor completed 2023 with both production and financial historical high performances generating its 13th consecutive year of profit. The Corporation achieved a production record of 130,001 AuEq ounces powering total sales to $337.6 million, an increase of +26.7% compared to 2022 and a net income of $15.1 million ($0.53 per share), an increase of +25.8% compared to 2022.Falco Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Wednesday. Falco announced the receipt of confirmation of the admissibility of its Environmental Impact Assessment for the Horne 5 Project located in Rouyn-Noranda from the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.ADENTRA Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.79 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.49 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Bedford Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.05 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Bausch Health Companies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.05 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Bank of Nova Scotia (T) hit a new 52-week high of $69.19 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.25 Wednesday. No news stories available today.China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.52 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.92 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Enerplus Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.21 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Entree Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.52 Wednesday. No news stories available today.US Financial 15 Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.62 Wednesday. No news stories available today.HYTN Innovations Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Montage Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.23 Wednesday. No news stories available today.MediaValet Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.69 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Sprott Physical Gold Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.17 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Stingray Group Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $7.65 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Sintana Energy Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Source Energy Services Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.58 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Sangoma Technologies Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.53 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.53 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Taseko Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.99 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE) hit a new 52-week high of $4.82 Wednesday. No news stories available today.WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $228.90 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

