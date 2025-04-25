RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Launch 'The Hindu Manifesto' In Delhi Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will unveil a book titled 'The Hindu Manifesto', authored by a senior member of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Swami Vigyananand, on Saturday at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi.

'The Hindu Manifesto' lays out a vision for national and global transformation through a Dharma-centric lens, rooted in the wisdom of ancient Hindu texts such as the Vedas, Ramayan, Mahabharata, Arthashastra, and Shukranitisar.

Designed as a blueprint for civilisational resurgence, the book outlines eight foundational 'Sutras' or guiding principles -- prosperity for all, national security, quality education, responsible democracy, respect for women, social harmony, respect for one's heritage, and the sacredness of nature.

According to the author, these Sutras provide the framework for a stable, just, and sustainable society. The manifesto argues that both civilisational depth and strong foundational governance are essential to a nation's strength and longevity.

The book presents a model of responsible democracy inspired by the ideals of 'Ram Rajya', promoting governance based on justice, public welfare, and integrity.

It also delves into contemporary reinterpretations of Hindu social frameworks, aiming to dispel long-held misconceptions about 'Varna' and 'Jati', and advocating a non-discriminatory and inclusive social order.

By weaving together ancient philosophical insights and modern strategic thought, The Hindu Manifesto aims to serve as a moral and intellectual compass for India's rise in a shifting global landscape.

It urges the realignment of governance, society, and education with timeless civilisational values to achieve collective prosperity and harmony.

Swami Vigyananand, the book's author, is a distinguished scholar of Hindu Dharma and an IIT alumnus with deep knowledge of Sanskrit and Hindu philosophy. His expertise also spans modern disciplines like economics, diplomacy, and strategy.

As Joint General Secretary of the VHP, he oversees its international coordination and is the driving force behind platforms like the World Hindu Economic Forum and the World Hindu Congress.

His latest work is seen as a thought-provoking contribution to the ongoing discourse on India's future as a civilisational state in the 21st century.