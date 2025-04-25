Wamiqa Gabbi Says She’S A Little Confused

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film“Bhool Chuk Maaf”, said she was feeling a little confused.

Wamiqa lit up Instagram with a series of stunning close-up shots, dressed in a sleek all-black ensemble. But it was her mesmerising eyes that truly stole the spotlight, holding the camera in a quiet and powerful gaze.

She wrote:“Aapki Premiqa aaj thodi confused si hai par pyaar barkaraar hai dil mein ('Your Premiqa is a little confused today, but the love still remains strong in her heart.')”

Talking about“Bhool Chuk Maaf”, the trailer of her upcoming film was unveiled on April 10.

It has Wamiqa along with Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa. Their characters are caught in a real-life struggle between their romantic relationships and professional aspirations.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Varanasi, the film tells the story of Ranjan, a hopeless romantic who secures a government job to win the heart of his love, Titli. However, just before their wedding, things take a comical turn. Stuck in a time loop that repeats a single day, Ranjan must unravel the mystery behind his life hitting the pause button.

“Bhool Chuk Maaf” pairs Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa for the very first time. Presented by Dinesh Vijan in association with Amazon MGM Studios, the romantic comedy is slated to hit theatres on May 9.

On April 24, the makers dropped a new song from the film, which was a repackaged version of 'Chor Bazari' by music composer and avid remixer Tanishk Bagchi.

The song is originally from the 2009 film“Love Aaj Kal” picturised on Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The new version is crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Neeraj Shridhar bringing a thrilling energy to the song with Zahrah S Khan and Tanishk Bagchi making it a dynamic soundscape with their infectious melodies.