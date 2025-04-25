Francisco Was Buried With His Used Shoes And In A Coffin Bearing His Coat Of Arms

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The late Pope Francis was buried in a simple coffin, sealed and marked with his papal coat of arms in an ancient and solemn ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica, and will rest in his worn shoes. Friday's ceremony was presided over privately by Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Joseph Farrell inside the Vatican Basilica, following the completion of the funeral chapel and the three-day procession of 250,000 faithful to pay their final respects. Francis has been publicly displayed inside a simple wooden coffin, while Benedict XVI popes were displayed on a catafalque, but Bergoglio changed the protocol. But, after three days, this Friday was the time to close the coffin with an ancient ceremony full of symbolism and prayer for his soul.

First, the master of ceremonies placed a white silk veil over his face and then sprinkled his body with holy water while those present prayed. Inside the box was placed a bag containing some coins and medals minted during the pontificate and a metal tube containing the sealed minutes or 'rogito', which compiles for posterity the most relevant events of his life and pontificate. In this Latin document, Francis is remembered for his simplicity, his attention to the“least and discarded of society,” his concern for the environment, and his fight against abuses perpetrated by representatives of the clergy. The Master of Liturgical Celebrations, Diego Ravelli, read the minutes, copies of which were signed by some of those present, including Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who officiated at the funeral Saturday; Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State; and Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of the basilica.

The zinc lid of the coffin was then placed on top of which are the cross, the coat of arms of the deceased pope and the plaque with his name, the duration of his life and his papacy. The coffin was sealed, and the seals of the Cardinal Camerlengo, the Prefecture of the Papal Household, the Office of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, and the Vatican Chapter were printed. Finally, the wooden coffin was closed, the lid of which bears the cross and coat of arms of the deceased pope. The rite lasted an hour and was also attended by some of the deceased pontiff's relatives, as well as Curia and Vatican authorities. The coffin was watched over by friars from the San Pietro Chapter throughout the night until the funeral on Saturday, which was attended by delegations from 130 countries and international organizations. After the Mass, the coffin was carried through Rome in a solemn funeral procession to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where the Argentine pope chose to be buried because of his deep devotion to the Virgin Mary, the 'Salus Populi Romani', who guards it.