Costa Rican University Students Will Travel To NASA After Winning Mars 2024 Challenge

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Two students from Fidélitas University will attend the MARS CHALLENGE. They are Sofía Mena Quirós (Electromechanical Engineering) and Alejandro Gavarrete Brenes (Mechatronics Engineering). They were recognized for their outstanding performance in the Mars 2024 Challenge International Final, earning a trip to NASA's Space Center Houston the second week of May.

Alejandro Gavarrete shone as part of the winning international team in the final hackathon, leaving a mark with his technical skills and teamwork. Sofía Mena was selected for her leadershi , enthusiasm, outstanding performance, and valuable contribution of ideas, establishing herself as one of the most outstanding participants in the entire competition.

This recognition not only showcases Costa Rican talent in the field of innovation and technology, but also strengthens networking among competitors and experts from around the world. During the event, the students took every opportunity to exchange knowledge and contacts with international participants, deans, and experts in attendance, leaving a great impression.

We learned that we must“sell” the project as a product without sacrificing the technical rigor that characterizes us.

I'm already thinking about how to help the team that wins the Mars 2025 Challenge reach the International Final and triumph. Marco Corrales, a professor at the University and student mentor, emphasized that the international judges were impressed by the Costa Rican team's balance of technical and soft skills, validating the institution's educational approach: Our students are a reflection of a model that promotes innovative learning and the ability to lead on international stages.

The Mars Challenge 2024 not only represented an opportunity to showcase Costa Rican talent but also laid the groundwork for future success in global competitions. This experience marked a milestone for the students and for Fidélitas University, which continues to inspire its students to conquer new horizons.

Adult university students from all universities and programs can register for this year's Mars Challenge by accessing this link: . Participation is free and must be submitted by April 30.-

