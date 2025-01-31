Assistant Commissioner Injured In Upper Kurram Shooting

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) UPPER KURRAM: Assistant Commissioner Saeed Manan was in a firing incident in Upper Kurram's Boshehra area , reported on Tuesday .

According to officials, unidentified gunmen opened fire on Assistant Commissioner Saeed Manan while he was present in the area with the police. He sustained injuries and was immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Following the attack, a large contingent of police launched a search operation to apprehend the assailants.

It is worth noting that a similar attack had previously taken place in Lower Kurram , where Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud was wounded in a firing incident.

It is also worth noting that earlier today, two civilians were injured in Boshehra due to gunfire from an unknown direction . The vehicle transporting the injured to the hospital met with an accident , resulting in six more people sustaining injuries .