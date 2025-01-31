Cause + Effect Strategy Marks 10Th Anniversary With Major Merger

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cause + Effect Strategy (CES), a leader in data and analytics consulting, is celebrating a significant milestone with the finalization of the merger of Rossi Labs of Morristown, NJ with CES. This strategic alignment, coinciding with CES's 10-year anniversary, solidifies the company's rapid growth trajectory-exceeding 27% over last year and a combined growth rate of 17.5% over the last 4 years-enhances its capacity to deliver cutting-edge, data-driven solutions.

The merger integrates Rossi Labs' expertise in application development, data architecture, and advanced analytics, strengthening CES's position as a top-tier industry innovator. Dave Rossi, former CEO of Rossi Labs, joins CES as Vice President of Technology Solutions & Integration. "Our combined expertise, resources, and knowledge of technology platforms will enable us to deliver even more value for our clients," said CES President John Loury. "Together, we are uniquely positioned to address a broader spectrum of client needs, from data governance to AI-driven insights."

"Celebrating 10 years is a significant achievement for a company with humble beginnings," added Loury. "Adding Rossi Labs to our team is a testament to our focus on both organic and strategic growth. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver transformative, data-driven solutions, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving data landscape."

The strategic merger combines the strengths of both firms with 30+ data professionals, including deep technical expertise, an impressive portfolio of clients, and an unwavering commitment to delivering actionable insights that empower businesses to make smarter decisions. The merger expands CES's capabilities across industries including finance, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, delivering solutions that drive operational efficiencies, optimize customer experiences, and support long-term growth.

Founded in 2015, CES has grown from a small startup into a nationally recognized powerhouse in data and analytics. Recognized for its robust year-over-year growth and work with several public companies, CES was honored in October with Inc.'s Power Partner Award in three categories: Artificial Intelligence & Data, Business Products and Services, and Small and Mighty.

As CES embarks on its second decade, the company remains committed to helping clients navigate a data-centric world, leveraging innovative strategies to deliver measurable value and sustainable success.

