First Horizon Announces The Retirement Of Director Harry V. Barton, Jr.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today the retirement of Harry V. Barton Jr. , 70, from the Boards of Directors of First Horizon Corporation and First Horizon Bank, effective at the end of his current term. Barton became a director of First Horizon in 2020 upon the closing of the merger of equals with IBERIABANK, having served as a director of IBERIABANK since 1993.

A Louisiana native and resident, Harry V. Barton, Jr. is a certified public accountant, registered advisor and an owner of Barton Advisory Services, LLC, Lafayette, Louisiana, an investment advisory firm. Mr. Barton has been a practicing certified public accountant since 1984, for most of that time as the owner of his own accounting firm.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Harry for his more than 31 years of dedicated service," said Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Horizon. "His extensive experience and knowledge of public company audit, risk and compliance matters, along with his years of board experience, have been invaluable in guiding the direction of our organization. I am grateful for his steadfast leadership and counsel and wish him well in his retirement."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN ), with $82.2 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at .

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED