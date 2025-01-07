Clients First Announces Silver Sponsorship At Acumatica Summit 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ProMRO provides a unified platform for MRO companies to manage quoting, labor and material costs, work history, inventory, customer relationships, and invoicing – all from one easy-to-use system. With a focus on automation and data-driven insights, ProMRO helps businesses replace outdated manual systems with modern, integrated solutions that capture high-quality data in real time. This enables MRO companies to improve procurement and sales processes, identify inefficiencies, and stay ahead of industry trends.
"With ProMRO, we now have a powerful, highly efficient MRO application that can grow with us. Anyone deploying it in aviation can gain a similar competitive edge." Rob Wire , Vice President of Information Technology at STS Aviation Group
At Acumatica Summit 2025, Clients First will showcase the following key benefits of ProMRO ERP software :
Eliminate duplicate entry from one system to another and free up staff time for other tasks
Eliminate error-prone spreadsheets that do not tie back to a central database
Utilize a REAL-TIME software solution that will better manage inventory, labor, and expenses
Stay informed by reviewing profitability on the fly, create change orders if needed
Reduce quoting or job creation errors by utilizing Service Profiles which allows job or task templates to be created
Easy Core Tracking
Print 8130s, easily create new compliance reports
Utilize the inherent document management
Accessible on ANY Internet-enabled device
About Clients First Business Solutions
Founded in 2003, Clients First Business Solutions
is a trusted provider of ERP software implementation, support, and training services. With offices across the United States, Clients First helps businesses of all sizes implement ERP solutions tailored to their unique needs. The company specializes in Acumatica cloud ERP
and Microsoft Dynamics 365 , offering solutions in manufacturing, supply chain management, MROs, aviation, project accounting, field service, and industrial repairs. Clients First's US-based development team is dedicated to delivering timely, customized solutions and exceptional customer support.
Acumatica Summit 2025
is a premier event where partners, customers, and ERP industry leaders come together to explore the latest innovations in cloud-based ERP solutions. The event offers keynote speakers, hands-on workshops, educational sessions, and networking opportunities designed to help businesses improve efficiency, drive growth, and leverage Acumatica's powerful suite of tools.
To learn more or schedule a meeting at Acumatica Summit 2025, visit Clients First at booth #108
