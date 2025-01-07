Brazil Completes Decoding Of Black Boxes From AZAL Plane Crash As Experts Return To Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Brazilian Air Force's Air Accident Investigation and Information Center has completed the decoding of the black boxes from the Azerbaijan (AZAL) plane that crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

According to the of of Kazakhstan's statement to local media, experts from the commission investigating the crash are now returning to Astana from Brazil with the decoded materials of the black boxes. The commission comprises 17 international experts from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Russia, who are set to immediately begin studying and analyzing the decoded data upon their return.

"The members of the commission are returning to Kazakhstan. Upon arrival, the experts will immediately begin studying and analyzing the decoded data of the black boxes," stated the Ministry of Transport. The agency also noted that the experts would arrive in Kazakhstan in the near future.

The process of extracting, collecting, and verifying data from the black boxes was finalized in Brazil, with the investigation results already forwarded to the relevant authorities in Kazakhstan, as reported by O Globo.

On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed about 3 kilometres from Aktau airport. There were 67 people on board (62 passengers and 5 crew members). Two crew members survived the crash.

The crash led to widespread shock, and in response, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring December 26 a day of mourning in the country. He also issued state awards to honor the heroism of the crew. The deceased crew members-Igor Ivanovich Kshnyakin, Alexander Georgievich Kalyaninov, and Hokuma Jalil gizi Aliyeva-were posthumously awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan, while the injured crew members-Zulfiqar Sardar oglu Asadov and Aydan Vagif gizi Rahimli-received the Order of "Rashadat" of the 1st degree.

On December 26, the bodies of four victims and 14 injured passengers were repatriated to Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani authorities established a State Commission, led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, to investigate the causes of the crash.