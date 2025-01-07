Brazil Completes Decoding Of Black Boxes From AZAL Plane Crash As Experts Return To Kazakhstan
Akbar Novruz
The Brazilian Air Force's Air Accident Investigation and
Information Center has completed the decoding of the black boxes
from the Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL) plane that crashed near Aktau,
Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry of transport of Kazakhstan's statement
to local media, experts from the commission investigating the crash
are now returning to Astana from Brazil with the decoded materials
of the black boxes. The commission comprises 17 international
experts from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Russia, who are set to
immediately begin studying and analyzing the decoded data upon
their return.
"The members of the commission are returning to Kazakhstan. Upon
arrival, the experts will immediately begin studying and analyzing
the decoded data of the black boxes," stated the Ministry of
Transport. The agency also noted that the experts would arrive in
Kazakhstan in the near future.
The process of extracting, collecting, and verifying data from
the black boxes was finalized in Brazil, with the investigation
results already forwarded to the relevant authorities in
Kazakhstan, as reported by O Globo.
On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed
about 3 kilometres from Aktau airport. There were 67 people on
board (62 passengers and 5 crew members). Two crew members survived
the crash.
The crash led to widespread shock, and in response, Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring December 26 a day
of mourning in the country. He also issued state awards to honor
the heroism of the crew. The deceased crew members-Igor Ivanovich
Kshnyakin, Alexander Georgievich Kalyaninov, and Hokuma Jalil gizi
Aliyeva-were posthumously awarded the title of National Hero of
Azerbaijan, while the injured crew members-Zulfiqar Sardar oglu
Asadov and Aydan Vagif gizi Rahimli-received the Order of
"Rashadat" of the 1st degree.
On December 26, the bodies of four victims and 14 injured
passengers were repatriated to Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani authorities
established a State Commission, led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov,
to investigate the causes of the crash.
