US Congress Officially Certifies Trump's 2024 Presidential Victory

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) According to international reports, the counting of Electoral College votes was completed late Monday, January 6, without any objections. This confirmed as the 60th President of the United States.

Vice President Kamala Harris, acting as the President of the Senate, oversaw the process and officially announced the certification. Under U.S. law, this announcement is legally binding and provides formal validation for the President-elect and Vice President-elect.

This certification comes in stark contrast to the events of 2020, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to protest Joe Biden's victory. That incident led to Trump's impeachment and damaged his relationship with his then-Vice President, Mike Pence, who was legally required to oversee the certification process.

Amid a severe winter storm in Washington, D.C., and heightened security with tall barriers surrounding the Capitol, the U.S. Congress convened a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate on Monday afternoon to confirm the results of the 2024 election.

The session was presided over by Kamala Harris, the current Vice President and Democratic candidate defeated by Trump in the election.

This smooth certification process reflects a more stable transition of power compared to 2020, though the political and social divisions within the U.S. remain evident. As Trump prepares to assume office, the country faces critical challenges, including rebuilding trust and unity across its polarized electorate.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram