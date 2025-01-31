(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Revance Therapeutics, (NASDAQ:RVNC). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired securities between February 29, 2024 and December 6, 2024. Investors have until March 4, 2025, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

If you incurred significant losses and want to act as the lead plaintiff in the Revance Therapeutics class action lawsuit or determine if you are eligible to receive a potential recovery of your losses

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Revance was in material breach of the Distribution Agreement with Teoxane, which granted Revance "the exclusive right to import, market, promote, sell and distribute Teoxane's line of dermal fillers; (ii) the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of litigation, as well as monetary and reputational harm; (iii) all the foregoing increased the risk that the tender offer would be delayed and/or amended; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investor Action Steps: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until March 4, 2025 , to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

