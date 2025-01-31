Data Vault Holdings Inc. Rebrands As EOS Technology Holdings Inc., Ushering In A New Dawn Of Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

EOS Aerospace and EOS Earth Divisions to Continue Innovation Legacy Following WiSA Technologies' Strategic Asset Acquisition

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Vault Holdings now is EOS Holdings Inc. ("EOSTech" TM), representing the company's focus on Earth, Opportunity, Science S ).

The rebranding marks a new chapter in EOSTech's mission to innovate across high-growth industries. This transformation aligns with the company's December 31, 2024 closing of a pivotal asset purchase agreement with WiSA Technologies Inc. ("WiSA") (NASDAQ: WISA ) through which WiSA acquired from (now) EOSTech the flagship brands and technologies of EOSTech, including Datavault®, ADIO®, Sumerian®, SoundTrak®, 1571, DataScore®, Data Value®, 47 patents and all of the associated commercial rights.

The rebranding highlights EOSTech's commitment to leveraging its deep expertise and intellectual property portfolio to propel advancements in aerospace robotics, blockchain-gaming, and biotechnology through its new operating divisions: EOS Aerospace TM and EOS Earth TM.

EOS Aerospace: Significant Opportunities in the Galactic Economy

EOS Aerospace is set to capitalize on the burgeoning aerospace sector by advancing its patented hive and tethered bionic drone technologies. These innovations are proprietary and have been developed in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Network Inc. They encompass bionic robotics integrated with land, sea, and aerospace drone technologies and enable novel applications in sea and space exploration, galactic mining, alchemy, and a range of Earth-centric solutions, including stratospheric exploration and utilization.

EOS Earth: Pioneering Blockchain, Biotech and Health Innovations

EOS Earth encompasses a diverse portfolio of initiatives designed to address industries beyond aerospace , focusing on sectors such as sports, agriculture and biotechnology through data-driven solutions. The initiatives, though diverse, share a unified goal - harvesting technology to generate economic opportunities while solving complex challenges in data utilization, sustainability and scientific exploration - build on EOSTech's established strengths in these areas.

With this goal in mind, EOSTech's subsidiary, True Luck Inc. , intends to apply its patented blockchain technology to the gaming and sports sector, enabling peer-to-peer betting and luck-based gamification within what Chiliz, on its blog, describes as "the sports market booming -- hitting $512 billion in 2023 and aiming for $623 billion by 2027" 1 .

At the same time, EOSTech's subsidiary, Bioscape Inc. , intends to fuel advancements in agriculture and bioenergy, utilizing multimodal machine learning systems to enhance scientific discovery. Bioscape intends to deploy multi-omics pipelines for in-silico experimentations to simulate environments in AI-rendered result scenarios, tapping into what an agricultural market research report on artificial intelligence in the agriculture market projected market size "to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to $4.7 billion by 2028" 2 .

A Vision for the Future

"Effective technology solutions will remain highly sought after now and into the future. The owners of intellectual property and technologies in the market spaces where EOS Aerospace and EOS Earth operate their technology incubators are poised to further their economic impact for shareholders and customers worldwide," stated Nathaniel Bradley. "It's the dawn of a new era for our organization and the innovation legacy of EOSTech, providing a strong pedigree for our continued advancement. While I'm soon to name my successors in daily operations-as I will be devoting my attention to the acquired assets at WiSA Technologies Inc. reaching their fullest potential-I make this changing of the guard with a strategic eye toward empowering the next generation of innovators to pick up the mantle of invention and ultimately improve the world in which we live."

"I'm reassured to know that the direction of this important work will continue to be to create tremendous value in perpetuity and that having an optimum impact now will be a mission in the good care of those entrusted with the responsibility of moving forward EOSTech. I will remain as a director of EOS Technology Holdings Inc., and I look forward to contributing through my directorship, which will focus on supporting, recognizing, and rewarding the talented members of our team who made 2024 a resounding success. The exceptionally difficult and advanced work completed at EOSTech since 2018 is truly remarkable and humbling. Our achievements have been extraordinary, and we view the future as exceptionally bright."

Key Statistics Underpinning EOSTech's Growth Potential



The aerospace market is projected to surpass $1.8 trillion by 2035,3 driven by demand for innovative technologies.

Blockchain applications in the sports ($623 billion by 20274) and healthcare ($77.59 billion by 20315) sectors are anticipated to grow.

Multimodal machine learning in agricultural biotechnology is forecast to reach a valuation of $4.7 billion by 2028.6 Data Donation - developing the future of philanthropy

With this rebrand, EOS Technology Holdings Inc. sets the sails for a future defined by strategic growth, disruptive innovations, and sustainable impact.

About EOS Technology Holdings Inc.

EOS Technology Holdings Inc is a technology creation and incubation company with a diverse portfolio of intellectual property and forward-thinking ventures. With a strong patent network and a focus on aligning IP with market opportunities, EOSTech develops innovative solutions across high-growth sectors. Through its EOS Aerospace and EOS Earth divisions, the company delivers advanced technologies in aerospace, blockchain, biotech, and health, addressing the demands of modern industries and exploring new possibilities in emerging markets.

