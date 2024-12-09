Momentum Returning To Gaza Negotiations, Says Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said that momentum has returned to negotiations aimed at reaching a truce and exchanging hostages in the Gaza Strip after the US elections.

At a dialogue session titled 'Conflict in a New Era' within the activities of the 22nd Doha Forum on Saturday, he said that they felt after the US that momentum was returning to the path of negotiations and there is much encouragement from the next US administration to reach an agreement, even before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

He said that there will be some differences in the approach of the administration of President Joe Biden and that of President Trump to certain issues and matters.“This approach affects the decisions taken and what happens on the ground. However, we have not noticed any differences or rejection by the new administration regarding the main goal, which is to end the war in Gaza,” he added.

H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani pointed out that the momentum of the negotiations had slackened significantly in the last days before the US elections in particular, and they did not feel a real will or readiness to reach a conclusion to the events that were sweeping the Strip.

H E the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs pointed out that the gaps and points of difference between Hamas and Israel are not big and are not of a magnitude that would affect the negotiations. He added:“The question is simple: Is there a will to end the war yes or no and is there a will to reach an exchange deal yes or no.”

Regarding the developments in Syria, His Excellency said that there were two main factors related to what is taking place today in Syria.“The first factor was expected given the current events in Gaza, noting that the State of Qatar warned against the expansion of the conflict and the consequences of the war in Gaza on the entire region.”

He continued by saying that they have noticed the expansion of this situation and the extension of this conflict, whether to Lebanon, the Red Sea, or other areas within the Middle East, expressing his belief that it is wrong to consider that Syria is immune to this conflict.

He explained that the second factor is related to ignoring the situation in Syria, adding that there was a golden opportunity during the period when the fighting calmed down but this opportunity was not seized, for Bashar Al Assad to begin correcting his relationship with his people, and that they did not notice any serious movement, whether regarding the return of refugees or displaced persons or reconciliation.

He continued by saying that everyone in the world was surprised by the events witnessed in the past few days and surprised by the speed of progress achieved by the opposition in Syria.“This situation may develop and its danger may increase, he added, expressing concern about the escalation of the situation and the return of internal violence and civil war that threaten the territorial integrity of the Syrian state.”