IAEA Chief To Visit Ukraine Next Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) International Atomic Agency Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Ukraine next week for high-level meetings in Kyiv to discuss the agency's ongoing efforts to prevent a nuclear accident during a military conflict.

This was reported on the IAEA website, Ukrinform reports.

As noted, this will be the 11th mission to Ukraine led by Grossi since February 2022.

“As long as this horrific war continues, the IAEA will remain present and stay active, focused on doing everything we can to support nuclear safety and security in extremely challenging circumstances. As the overall situation is still precarious and fragile, our work there remains essential,” Director General Grossi said ahead of the visit to the Ukrainian capital on 4 February.

IAEA extends monitoring mission at substations critical for NPP operation

The statement said over the past week, IAEA teams present at Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPPs) have continued to report the persistent risks the facilities are facing, with numerous indicators of military activity near the sites.

“At the Zaporizhzhya NPP (ZNPP), the IAEA team heard explosions daily coming from outside the plant, including multiple explosions at a near distance this morning. There was no damage reported to the plant itself,” the agency said.

IAEA detects explosions near Zaporizhzhia

Underscoring persistent challenges related to off-site power availability, a single 750 kV power line at ZNPP was disconnected on Wednesday due to a protection system activation. This again left the site dependent on a single 330 kV backup power line, which provides the electricity needed to cool the reactor and other essential nuclear safety functions.

At the South Ukraine NPP, the IAEA team was informed that one of the plant's two 750 kV lines was disconnected on Wednesday morning due to unspecified military activities. As a result, one of its three reactors temporarily decreased power output before later the same day returning to nominal power..

The IAEA teams present at the Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, South Ukraine, and Chornobyl NPPs rotated last week. The team working at the Zaporizhzhia NPP will undergo rotation next week.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said it is important that IAEA experts systemically record violations that arise in the operation of substations critical to Ukrainian nuclear power plants after Russian strikes for further holding the aggressor state accountable.

Photo: Vasyl Korotkyi, Ukrinform