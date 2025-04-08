Bitcoin Rally Dampened As White House Confirms 104% China Tariffs - Is BTC Headed For New Lows?

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The recent surge in Bitcoin prices came to a halt as the White House confirmed the imposition of a 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods. This sudden development has raised concerns about the future trajectory of Bitcoin 's value. Will BTC plummet to new lows in response to this news?

The cryptocurrency market experienced a relief rally earlier, with Bitcoin climbing above $10,000 in anticipation of a trade deal between the U.S. and China. However, the optimism was short-lived as the White House announced additional tariffs on Chinese imports. This uncertainty has once again cast a shadow over the cryptocurrency space.

Investors are closely monitoring the situation, trying to gauge the potential impact of these tariffs on Bitcoin and other digital assets. The market sentiment has shifted from bullish to cautious, with many traders concerned about the stability of the cryptocurrency market in the face of geopolitical tensions.

Despite the recent setback, some analysts believe that Bitcoin 's resilience will help it weather this storm. The underlying technology and decentralized nature of Bitcoin make it a unique asset that continues to attract investors looking for alternatives to traditional financial markets.

As the trade war between the U.S. and China escalates, Bitcoin 's future remains uncertain. Will it continue to face downward pressure, or will it emerge stronger in the face of adversity? Only time will tell how this latest development will impact the cryptocurrency market.

