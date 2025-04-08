Diamond League: Doha Crowd Brings Out The Best In Us, Says India's Chopra

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: India's Olympic javelin silver medallist Neeraj Chopra, the reigning world and Asian Games champion, will compete at the Doha Meeting for the third successive year on May 16.

Chopra is India's national record holder with a best of 89.94m. He was the first Indian track and field athlete to set a world record (under-20) when he threw 86.48m to win the 2016 World U20 Championships, which was also the first time an Indian athlete had won a global track and field title. He made history in Tokyo when he became the country's first Olympic gold medallist in track and field and that trend continued at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest when he became the first athlete from India to strike gold.

Although finishing runner-up to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in Paris 2024, Chopra delivered the second-best throw of his career (at the time) with 89.45m. Hindered by a niggling hamstring problem he fouled his remaining attempts, but he impressively improved that mark to 89.49m at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne two weeks later.

The Doha javelin competition has built a reputation for its high quality in recent years and much has been made of Chopra's potential to throw 90m. The 2024 event was won by Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) with 88.38m to Chopra's 88.36m in second. In 2023, Chopra set the tone for his gold medal-winning summer with an 88.67m victory.

“I'm always overwhelmed by the support I get from the Indian people in Qatar - there aren't enough words to thank them,” said the 27-year-old who is now coached by Jan Železný (CZE), the world javelin record holder (98.48m) and a multiple Olympic and world champion.

“Last year taught me a lot, but I was proud to be on the podium for India once again at the Olympic Games. I'm now fully fit and really enjoying the hard work that Jan Železný and I are putting in. I'm looking forward to opening my season in Doha. The crowd at the Qatar Sports Club is always loud, and I think that brings out the best in all of us. I know the fans expect big things from me when I compete here - and with good conditions and a great atmosphere that's definitely possible - but I pride myself on my consistency, which I believe is one of my greatest strengths. For me, that's more important than just chasing a number.”

The Doha Meeting is the third meeting of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League. The series - which will pay out a record total of 9.24 million US dollars in prize money - comprises 15 of the most prestigious events in global track and field across four different continents, starting with Xiamen on April 26 and concluding with a single final across two days in Zurich (August 27-28).