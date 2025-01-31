EU Mission Resumes Operations At Rafah Crossing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced on Friday that the EU mission deployed today to the Rafah border crossing in Gaza at the request of the Palestinians and the Israelis.

Kallas explained in a post on X that the mission "will support Palestinian border personnel and allow the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, including those who need medical care."

The European Union launched this mission in November 2005 following the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, but it has been inactive since 2007. (end)

