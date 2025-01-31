EU Mission Resumes Operations At Rafah Crossing
Date
1/31/2025 6:07:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced on Friday that the EU mission deployed today to the Rafah border crossing in Gaza at the request of the Palestinians and the Israelis.
Kallas explained in a post on X that the mission "will support Palestinian border personnel and allow the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, including those who need medical care."
The European Union launched this mission in November 2005 following the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, but it has been inactive since 2007. (end)
arn
MENAFN31012025000071011013ID1109152428
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.