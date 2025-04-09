Akhil Sachdeva Shares His Experience Of Working With Mawra Hocane In 'Tu Chaand Hai'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Singer, and composer Akhil Sachdeva recently joined forces with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane for his romantic number "Tu Chaand Hai".

When asked how this collaboration with Mawra happened, Akhil told IANS, "It is an interesting story about how I got to do this song. The label, Novice Records from Dubai, when they offered me the song, I was travelling a lot for my shows back-to-back. It was a little bit different from how I usually compose music. So, I was initially hesitant. But they were very keen on getting me and asked me to try it once with my voice and then decide. They were very sure and then, when I heard it again, my wife told me, 'How can you say no to a composition like this?' I'm a melody lover and this song has such an amazing melody to it. So, my wife got me back to hear it again and the moment I heard it for the second time, I was madly in love with it. It required a certain raw, selfless expression and a lot of soul, and I think my voice fitted perfectly into it."

Talking about getting Mawra on board, he added, "The label wanted to do something interesting and not the usual, so they decided on casting Mawra, who is a brilliant actress and a very known name in the Pakistan acting industry. We shot the video in Dubai, and almost a week before Eid. It's out for the world and I'm sure it's going to get a lot of love."

Sharing his experience of working with Mawra, Akhil said that there was a comfort zone as they knew each other from before. Mawra's brother-in-law, Farhan Saeed is a dear friend of the singer. "Mawra and I already met at this private event in Thailand a few years back, where me and Farhan were both performing. We stayed there for a vacation. Also, the video was shot during Ramzan only, so she had her roza, so we didn't interact much. We were focusing completely on the video, but it was fun, amazing, and comforting," Akhil said.