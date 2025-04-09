Amelia Kerr, Matt Henry Win Top Honours At New Zealand Cricket Awards

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Leg-spin all-rounder Amelia Kerr and seamer Matt Henry won the top honours in women's and men's categories at the 2025 New Zealand Cricket Awards held on Wednesday. Amelia clinched the Debbie Hockley Medal for an unprecedented third consecutive year, while Henry took home the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal.

Amelia winning the top honour came after having a memorable 2024, where she was named Player of the Final and Player of the Tournament in New Zealand winning the Women's T20 World Cup. She was later awarded the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year honour, as well as being named ICC Women's T20I Player of the Year.

At the New Zealand Cricket Awards, Amelia also took home the Women's ODI Player of the Year and Women's T20I Player of the Year awards, while her all-round show of 441 runs and 15 wickets earned her the Super Smash Women's Player of the Year title.“Melie's consistency, skill, and passion for the game are an inspiration to us all, and I couldn't be prouder to see her name etched alongside mine once again,” said Debbie.

On the other hand, Henry earned the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal after a strong showing across all formats. He also claimed the Test Player of the Year honours for picking 25 wickets at an average of 20.08 in five Tests, including an eight-wicket haul in Bengaluru during the 3-0 historic series win against India.

His 24 wickets at 15.50 got him the Men's ODI Player of the Year award, as New Zealand became runners-up in the 2025 Champions Trophy, while his 28 wickets at 21.5 earned him the Winsor Cup for men's first-class bowling.“Matt's match-defining contributions in high-stakes matches across all formats underscored his status as the season's most influential bowler,” commented the award judges.

New top-ranked men's T20I bowler Jacob Duffy picked up 21 wickets at just 9.71 and clinched the Men's T20I Player of the Year honour, while Kane Williamson's consistency was recognised with him winning Redpath Cup for men's first-class batting.

Brett Hampton (Men's Domestic Player of the Year), Eden Carson (Women's Domestic Player of the Year and Phyl Blackler Cup), Tom Bruce (Super Smash Men's Player of the Year), and Maddy Green (Ruth Martin Cup) were the other award winners, while Chris Gaffaney won the GJ Gardner Homes Umpire of the Year honour.