Naila Kiani Honoured With Pakistan's Youth Excellence Award

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 31, 2025 -- Naila Kiani, a UAE-based Pakistani mountaineer and endurance athlete, has been awarded the prestigious Youth Excellence Award by the Mr. Shehbaz Sharif, Prime of Pakistan in recognition of her extraordinaryachievements in high-altitude mountaineering.The award was presented during a ceremony on Tuesday evening in Islamabad, Pakistanhonoring individuals who have made a significant impact in their respective fields.As part of the ceremony, the Prime Minister also launched Spark Magazine, a new initiativeunder Pakistan's youth program designed to highlight talent, foster innovation and inspire thenext generation. Naila Kiani features on the front cover of the magazine's inaugural editionunder the title"Scaling Peaks and Defying Limits."Expressing her gratitude, Naila Kiani said:"Receiving the Youth Excellence Award and beingfeatured on the cover of Spark Magazine is an immense honor. As a Pakistani athlete, Ihope my journey inspires young dreamers to break barriers and chase their goals withpassion and determination. I am proud to represent Pakistan on the world's highest peaksand to be part of this incredible initiative that celebrates the country's emerging talent."Naila Kiani has already summited 11 of the world's 14 highest peaks, with her sights set oncompleting all of them this year - an achievement that would place her among the world'selite mountaineers. Her relentless pursuit of excellence continues to inspire adventurersworldwide, proving that no summit is too high to conquer.About Naila Kiani:Naila Kiani is a UAE-based Pakistani high-altitude mountaineer, endurance athlete, andaerospace engineer, known for making history in the world of mountaineering. A mother oftwo and a former banker, she became the first Pakistani woman to summit six of the world's8,000-meter peaks, including K2, Everest, and Annapurna. To date, she has completed 11 of the 14 highest peaks in the world, with her sights set on completing the full list this year-afeat that would place her among the world's most elite climbers.Beyond mountaineering, Naila is a passionate advocate for women in adventure sports,inspiring a new generation of Pakistanis to push their limits and defy societal norms. Shegained public attention after her wedding photos at K2 Base Camp went viral, marking thestart of her mountaineering journey. Since then, she has become a national icon, recognizedfor her resilience, determination, and trailblazing achievements in extreme sports.

