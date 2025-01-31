Badshah To Launch India’S First-Ever Pokémon Music Video

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Badshah is bringing a whole new twist to the world of Pokémon with his latest track, "Imma Be Your Pokémon," set to take Indian beats to a global stage.

The singer-rapper has teamed up with the iconic franchise, blending catchy with Pokémon-inspired energy. Pokémon has collaborated with India's Badshah to unveil the country's first-ever Pokémon music video. This exciting collaboration features beloved characters like Pikachu and Jigglypuff grooving to Badshah's signature beats, merging his high-energy sound with the charm of Pokémon.

Speaking about the collaboration, the singer shared,“I've loved watching Pokémon, and like millions of fans around the world, I was always captivated by its world of adventure, friendship, and determination. Being able to collaborate with such an iconic global brand is truly a dream come true.”

“Imma Be Your Pokémon” is a song expressing friendship and commitment. It represents the bond shared by Pokémon buddies and their trainers. It's about being there for someone through thick and thin and making the impossible possible together. I can't wait for fans to share this song with their loved ones and vibe along with Pokémon,” he added.

The music video promises a cinematic experience, featuring dynamic Pokémon animations, vivid colors, and immersive storytelling. It encapsulates the essence of Pokémon's adventure-filled world while celebrating the rhythm and energy of Indian music.

