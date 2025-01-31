(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Panama's President José Raúl Mulino has firmly rejected any discussion of Panama Canal control with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The announcement comes amid rising tensions between the two nations over the strategic waterway. Mulino's statement underscores Panama's commitment to maintaining over the canal.



Mulino emphasized that the canal "belongs to Panama" and its ownership is not open for negotiation. This stance directly counters recent claims by U.S. President Donald Trump. has alleged Chinese control of the canal and suggested the U.S. should reclaim it. However, Mulino dismissed these assertions as baseless.



The Panama Canal remains a crucial artery for global trade. It handles about 5% of world maritime commerce and 40% of U.S. container traffic. In fiscal year 2024, the canal generated revenues of 4.99 billion Panamanian Balboas. This figure highlights its economic importance to Panama and the world.



Rubio's visit marks his first overseas trip as Secretary of State. The timing is significant given the recent diplomatic tensions. Mulino expressed hope to discuss other pressing issues with Rubio. These include immigration and drug trafficking, steering away from canal ownership debates.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]

Panama Stands Firm: Canal Control Not Up for Negotiation with U.S.

The canal's history adds context to the current situation. The U.S. built it in the early 20th century and controlled it until 1999. A 1977 treaty, signed by President Jimmy Carter, set the stage for Panama to assume full control. This transfer occurred despite initial opposition from many Americans.



Trump's recent statements have reignited discussions about the canal's management. He claims U.S. ships face unfair charges and alleges Chinese military presence. Panama and China have both denied these accusations. Mulino stressed that no foreign nation interferes with Panama's administration of the canal.







The canal's economic impact on Panama is substantial but complex. While it contributes significantly to GDP, some argue its benefits to the local economy could be greater. The canal's expansion in 2016 aimed to boost its capacity and maintain its global relevance.



Panama faces challenges beyond canal control debates. A recent drought affected canal operations, limiting vessel transits. Additionally, a court ruling against a major mining contract poses economic hurdles for the country. These issues underscore the complexities of Panama's economic landscape.



As tensions simmer, the international community watches closely. The canal's neutrality and efficient operation remain crucial for global trade. Panama's firm stance on sovereignty clashes with U.S. concerns about influence and fairness. This diplomatic dance will likely continue as both nations navigate their interests in the region.



Panama Stands Firm: Canal Control Not Up for Negotiation with U.S.

MENAFN31012025007421016031ID1109151833