عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Artillery Shells Three Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Russian Artillery Shells Three Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region


1/31/2025 3:12:56 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians once again shelled communities in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving two civilians wounded.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak , Ukrinform reports.

"Last evening and overnight, the aggressor shelled the Nikopol district three times, employing heavy artillery. They hit the Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities. A man and a woman were injured," the official wrote.

Both civilians are receiving medical treatment.

Read also: Enemy attacks Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery, damaging dozens of houses

As a result of the Russian attacks, 11 private households, an outbuilding, a car, and a gas pipe were damaged.

The Administration added that the air defense forces had shot down two Russian drones over the area.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 30, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol and Sinelnyk districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. One person was injured.

Photo: Telegram Serhii Lysak

MENAFN31012025000193011044ID1109151780


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search