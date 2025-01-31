Russian Artillery Shells Three Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians once again shelled communities in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving two civilians wounded.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak , Ukrinform reports.

"Last evening and overnight, the aggressor shelled the Nikopol district three times, employing heavy artillery. They hit the Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities. A man and a woman were injured," the official wrote.

Both civilians are receiving medical treatment.

Enemyregion with drones and artillery, damaging dozens of houses

As a result of the Russian attacks, 11 private households, an outbuilding, a car, and a gas pipe were damaged.

The Administration added that the air defense forces had shot down two Russian drones over the area.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 30, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol and Sinelnyk districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. One person was injured.

Photo: Telegram Serhii Lysak