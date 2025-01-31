Mol Honours Participants Of Career Camp For University Students
Date
1/31/2025 3:05:35 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
DOHA: The Ministry of Labour, in partnership with Qatar University, held a closing ceremony yesterday to honour the participants of the Second Career Camp for University Students.
Organised in collaboration with the Career Development Student Association at Qatar University, the camp was supported by the Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC) and sponsored by Qatar International Islamic bank (QIIB) and Starlink company.
The five-day Career Camp aimed to empower university students approaching graduation by providing them with essential skills and tools to navigate the job market successfully. It offered participants valuable insights into career pathways, professional training opportunities, and the evolving demands of the labour market.
The camp featured a comprehensive programme comprising practical workshops, interactive activities, and field visits to professional workplaces. These initiatives provided students with firsthand exposure to workplace environments, fostering self-development, building confidence, and enhancing critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.
Participants also applied their newly acquired knowledge through hands-on projects and engaging workshops, enabling them to develop versatile professional competencies applicable across various industries.
MENAFN31012025000063011010ID1109151767
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.