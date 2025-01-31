Mol Honours Participants Of Career Camp For University Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The of Labour, in partnership with Qatar University, held a closing ceremony yesterday to honour the participants of the Second Career Camp for University Students.

Organised in collaboration with the Career Development Student Association at Qatar University, the camp was supported by the Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC) and sponsored by Qatar International Islamic (QIIB) and Starlink company.

The five-day Career Camp aimed to empower university students approaching graduation by providing them with essential skills and tools to navigate the job market successfully. It offered participants valuable insights into career pathways, professional training opportunities, and the evolving demands of the labour market.

The camp featured a comprehensive programme comprising practical workshops, interactive activities, and field visits to professional workplaces. These initiatives provided students with firsthand exposure to workplace environments, fostering self-development, building confidence, and enhancing critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Participants also applied their newly acquired knowledge through hands-on projects and engaging workshops, enabling them to develop versatile professional competencies applicable across various industries.