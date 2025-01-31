Dental Handpieces Market Size Predicted To Hit USD 2.7 Billion By 2031 At 5.5% CAGR, Says AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Dental Handpieces Market Size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and is Anticipated to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Rise in prevalence of dental caries and dental diseases, increase in demand for root canal treatment, surge in disposable income among consumers of developing nations, rise in geriatric population, and increase in R&D of dental activities drive the growth of the global dental handpieces market. By region, North America held the largest share in 2021 and would rule the roost through 2031.Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:Top Dental Handpieces Companies. Dentsply Sirona. SciCan Ltd.. DENTALEZ. Zimmer Biomet. MTI Dental. MDK CO., LTD.. Premier Dental Co.. NSK. Bien Air Dental SA. A-dec Inc.Dental Handpieces Market Segmentation: -The report offers detailed a segmentation of the global dental handpieces market based on complete handpiece, handpiece component, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on complete handpiece, the speed handpiece segment held half of the total market share in 2021, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes segments such as electric handpieces, surgical handpieces, and others.By handpiece component, the electric motors segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dental handpieces market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the air turbines segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.Based on end-user, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global dental handpieces market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the dental clinics segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dental handpieces market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include LAMEA and Europe.Purchase the Report:Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:. Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?. Which are the roadblock factors of this market?. What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?. What are the trends of this market?. Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?. How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?. How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?. Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?. How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?. Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook. North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico). Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022...About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

