The Derma Co. Launches Its First Ever Exclusive Brand Outlet In Gurugram

Gurugram, 30 January 2025: The Derma Co., one of India's largest active-ingredient skincare brands and second brand under the Honasa Consumer Limited portfolio, launched its first exclusive brand outlet (EBO). Located at the Airia Mall in Gurugram, the new store marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey to provide dermatologist-designed, science-backed skincare solutions.



Launched in January 2020, The Derma Co. has been at the forefront of introducing active ingredient-based products to the Indian skincare market. It has a wide range of product portfolio which addresses a wide range of skin and hair concerns such as acne, pigmentation, aging, and hair loss.



Speaking at the milestone, Varun Alagh, CEO & Co-Founder, Honasa Consumer Limited, said, "The launch of The Derma Co.'s first Exclusive Brand Outlet is a proud milestone in our five-year journey of building science-backed skincare solutions. We have been witnessing strong demand for Derma Co. products from our current offline channels across the country and are doubling down on our presence with exclusive stores to provide a more immersive and personalized experience. We remain committed to strengthening the active ingredient market through our omnichannel approach, ensuring that effective, active ingredient-based skincare is easily accessible to consumers everywhere."



With a strong presence across digital platforms, e-commerce channels, and select modern trade outlets and now with growing offline presence, The Derma Co. will ensure its innovative skincare offerings with a unique blend of science-backed formulations and safe active ingredients. The store is designed to elevate consumer engagement through a dedicated experiential center and beauty advisors that educates visitors on active ingredients and their benefits. The store also provides The Derma Co's skin analysis tool which will provide consumers with real-time insights into their skin type, allowing customers to build customized skincare recommendations.



The Derma Co. is among the Top 20 Skincare Brands in India and the largest active-ingredient skincare brand, as per Euromonitor International*. Over the past year, the brand delivered its innovative products to 17.5 million Indian households, cementing its leadership in the active skincare segment. Beyond market-leading growth, The Derma Co. continues to emphasize its purpose-driven initiatives, such as 'The Young Scientist' program. This campaign educates children in rural and remote areas about the science behind climate change, furthering the brand's mission to integrate scientific awareness and environmental consciousness into its DNA.



*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Passport- Beauty and Personal Care in India July 2024.



ABOUT THE DERMA CO.



The Derma Co. is a science-based skincare brand formulated using active ingredients in potent formulations to solve skincare concerns. Crafted using active ingredients, The Derma Co. products are aimed to resolve diverse concerns like active acne, acne marks, pigmentation, dull skin, ageing, hair loss and dandruff, among others, for its users. With specialized products, the brand caters to consumers across retail and digital touchpoints and is available on , leading e-commerce marketplaces, and select modern trade outlets.



About Honasa Consumer Limited



Honasa Consumer Limited is a purpose-driven brand house building the future of personal care and beauty. The company has created a portfolio of digital-first brands, including Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, and Staze, based on a customer insights-led innovation strategy. Honasa has also purchased controlling shares in Dr. Sheth's and Bblunt. With more than 100,000 FMCG retail locations and a vast omni-channel distribution network that covers more than 18,000 pin codes in India, Honasa's products are accessible to customers in more than 700 districts across the country.

