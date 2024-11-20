EUR/USD Signal Today - 20/11: Double Bottom At $1.05 (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 11th November was not triggered's EUR/USD Signals



Risk 0.75%. Trades must be entered prior to 5pm London time today.



Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0610, $1.0638, or $1.0686.



Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0490 or $1.0447.

Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels/USD Analysis

In my previous EUR/USD analysis early last week, I wrote that we would probably see a pivotal point at $1.0686. However, this level was never reached that day, so my call was not actionable.



The US Dollar rally seems to have run out of steam.

Many assets, including this one, have begun to for a potentially bullish double bottom chart pattern. The potential double bottom here is maybe more technically significant than the ones we are seeing elsewhere, because the recent bottom is in the $1.0500 which is a major round number.

The technical picture now has become very interesting:

So, we see some bullish signs, but it must be remembered that this currency pair is still in a long-term bearish trend. However, I find it hard to see a significant bearish reversal happening today.

Bulls will probably be wise to wait now for a breakout beyond the resistance level at $1.0638 before considering a long trade today. Two consecutive hourly candles higher than that level with little upper wick before the first couple of hours of the New York session will probably be a good entry signal for this.

There is nothing of high importance due today concerning either the Euro or the USD.

