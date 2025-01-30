Magnolia Named As A Visionary In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Digital Experience Platforms (Dxps)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia, a leading composable Digital Experience Platform, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs) for the fourth year in a row.

The Switzerland-based company has consistently focused on enhancing digital experiences, particularly for enterprises in complex, highly regulated industries that demand robust security and personalized user interactions. Magnolia's product architecture has earned praise from customers who prioritize custom digital solutions tailored to their specific business models instead of conforming to one-size-fits-all solutions.

"We're proud to be recognized by Gartner once again," says Magnolia CEO Tim Brown. "When it comes to DXP, today's enterprises are moving beyond conversations around the theoretical technical advantages of each vendor or technical approach to DXP to focus instead on real-world outcomes. Magnolia enables our customers to enrich their digital experiences, expand into new markets and drive revenue with lower resources and cost. We're excited to continue driving this innovation forward."

Magnolia's deep customization and integration capabilities simplify composable digital experience creation for global brands. With a seamless, unified view of all content and data, the platform enables the effortless crafting of dynamic, multi-channel experiences for both marketing and logged-in users such as portals. Data from connected systems-such as eCommerce platforms, generative AI tools, marketing automation forms, analytics, other CMSes and internal legacy software-can be utilized in a single powerful toolset for the entire digital content lifecycle. The result: brands can reach every audience at every digital touchpoint to scale revenue while lowering the cost of digital content delivery by reducing duplication and easily optimizing everything they do.

"Marketers have a more challenging job than ever-especially when it comes to scaling their digital experiences," says Magnolia's CMO, Anthony Poliseno. "Magnolia allows global marketing teams across all industries to transform how they create and deliver content, scale reach with generative AI, and compete with a digital platform ready to adapt as they grow."

View the entire Magic Quadrant report by downloading a complimentary copy here .

About Magnolia

Magnolia is the world's leading composable Digital Experience Platform, with over 450 enterprise customers and more than 200 certified Magnolia Partners around the world.

Founded in Switzerland in 1997, Magnolia has pioneered composable DXP solutions for over a decade. With a track record of 100% project success, Magnolia understands that each customer's use cases are unique. Magnolia's open, modular architecture offers unrivaled ease of integration to legacy and headless software with a unified authoring experience across connected systems. The result: consistent, personalized experiences regardless of tech stack-ecommerce, PIM, marketing automation, analytics, or even content from other content management systems.

Magnolia is now the composable DXP of choice for leading companies worldwide in industries ranging from healthcare, insurance, and retail to hospitality, banking, and telecommunications, including American Express, JetBlue, CNN, Sanofi, Sainsbury's, Generali, and Ping An.

