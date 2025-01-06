Canada's PM Trudeau Is Likely To Resign This Week
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to
announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final
decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday,
Azernews reports, citing Reuters.
The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported
that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he
would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine
years in office.
The source requested anonymity because they were not authorized
to speak publicly.
Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent
head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the
official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held
by late October.
Sources told the Globe and Mail that they did not know
definitely when Trudeau would announce his plans to leave but said
they expect it would happen before an emergency meeting of Liberal
legislators on Wednesday.
MENAFN06012025000195011045ID1109058192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.