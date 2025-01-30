Ukraine's Defense Forces Destroy Russian Orlan Drone Launch Site
Date
1/30/2025 3:14:50 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Eastern operational war zone, fighters from the 14th Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment destroyed a Russian Orlan reconnaissance drone ground control point.
That's according to the Khortytsia Grouping of Troops, Ukrinform reports.
Ukrainian scouts discovered the ground control point and tipped rocket artillery operators to deliver a precision strike targeting the site.
Read also:
NG units slow enemy advance on Pokrovsk front using increased drone deployment
As Ukrinform reported earlier, artillerymen from the Hart border guard brigade destroyed a UAV takeoff point, fortifications, an armored personnel carrier, a mortar firing position, as well as Russian infantry in the Vovchansk direction.
MENAFN30012025000193011044ID1109150544
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.