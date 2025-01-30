Ukraine's Defense Forces Destroy Russian Orlan Drone Launch Site

As Ukrinform reported earlier, artillerymen from the Hart border guard brigade destroyed a UAV takeoff point, fortifications, an armored personnel carrier, a mortar firing position, as well as Russian infantry in the Vovchansk direction.

