Amir Arrives In Damascus

Date
1/30/2025 2:02:12 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived Thursday in Damascus, on an official visit to the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic.
President of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed Al-Sharaa led the well-wishers to welcome HH the Amir upon his arrival at Damascus International Airport.
Also present were Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Bashir, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, Minister of Defense Murhaf Abu Qasra and several officials and Their Excellencies members of the Qatari Embassy in Damascus.
HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation
MENAFN30012025000067011011ID1109150081
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.