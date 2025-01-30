Amir Arrives In Damascus

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived Thursday in Damascus, on an official visit to the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic.

President of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed Al-Sharaa led the well-wishers to welcome HH the Amir upon his arrival at Damascus International Airport.

Also present were Prime Mohammed Al-Bashir, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, Minister of Defense Murhaf Abu Qasra and several officials and Their Excellencies members of the Qatari Embassy in Damascus.

HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation

