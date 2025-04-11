403
EU temporarily suspends US counter-tariffs
(MENAFN) The European Union has decided to temporarily suspend planned counter-tariffs on US imports following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 90-day pause on newly increased American tariffs. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shared the news on Thursday, stating that the EU aims to give negotiations a fair chance before taking further action.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), von der Leyen confirmed the bloc had acknowledged Trump’s announcement and would delay its retaliatory measures during the ongoing discussions. “While our Member States had strongly backed the countermeasures, we will hold off on implementing them for 90 days,” she said. However, she emphasized that the EU remains prepared to proceed with the tariffs if talks with Washington do not succeed.
Trump, using his Truth Social platform, declared a “90 day PAUSE” along with a reduced 10% flat tariff rate for that period. He noted that over 75 countries had reached out to US trade officials to resolve disputes concerning tariffs, trade barriers, currency practices, and non-monetary trade restrictions.
Just prior to Trump’s announcement, EU member states had approved retaliatory tariffs in response to a US move last month that imposed a 25% duty on European steel and aluminum, set to take effect April 15. Those countermeasures were also intended to address broader concerns, though they did not yet reflect the newer 20% US tariffs on all EU exports, which were introduced Wednesday and are now part of the paused measures.
While Brussels hasn’t released a detailed list of products affected, media reports suggest the proposed EU tariffs would have ranged from 10% to 25% and targeted a variety of American goods, including agricultural products, clothing, and industrial metals.
Last week, Trump unveiled a broad set of tariffs on numerous countries, arguing they were necessary to level the global trade playing field and accusing other nations of exploiting the US economically. Markets initially reacted negatively but have since stabilized following the tariff pause.
