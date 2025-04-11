Rana's Extradition A Tribute To 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Martyrs: Syed Naseruddin Chishty

MENAFN - IANS) Ajmer, April 11 (IANS) Syed Naseruddin Chishti, Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council and successor of Ajmer Dargah's Dewan Zainul Abedin, on Friday said that the extradition of Tahawwur Rana is a tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Speaking to IANS, Syed Chishti said, "I thank the Indian government and our security agencies for successfully extraditing Tahawwur Rana from the United States. This is a diplomatic victory for India and a clear sign of strong leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The message is loud and clear - terrorists cannot hide forever. We have the capability to bring them back to face justice.”

He emphasised that the extradition sends a powerful signal to those involved in terrorism.

“Rana's extradition is a tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 attacks. It acts as a balm for Indians who still carry the pain of that horrific day. This move reflects India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism,” he added.

Chishti further expressed hope that others involved in the attacks, including David Coleman Headley and additional fugitives, would also be brought to justice.

“The leadership is strong, and I believe the day is not far when other terrorists involved in the 26/11 attacks will be extradited to India,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken custody of Rana following his extradition. The accused, a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, arrived in India on Thursday evening after a US court approved his extradition.

Sources said that Rana's interrogation began on Friday morning at NIA headquarters in New Delhi. He is expected to be questioned about his role in the attacks, his association with David Headley, and alleged ties to Pakistan's Intelligence agency, the ISI.

Rana is likely to be interrogated regarding his visits to India and the individuals he interacted with during those stays. Officials expect new leads to emerge during questioning.

Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days.