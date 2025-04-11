Kanhaiya Kumar, Other Cong Leaders Detained While Marching Towards CM Nitish's Residence

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 11 (IANS) Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar and 20 other party leaders were detained by Patna Police while they were trying to march towards Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence.

Kanhaiya Kumar's 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally, against alleged unemployment in the state, was intercepted by the police at Rajapur Pul to prevent them from reaching the CM's residence.

"We have detained around 20 persons, including Kanhaiya Kumar, and taken them to Kotwali police station for legal proceedings," said Krishna Murari, DSP (Law and Order), Central Patna.

The District Police initially attempted to disperse the crowd using water cannons but failed as the protestors, including senior Congress leaders, resisted.

As the situation escalated, physical altercations broke out, leading to detentions and mild lathi-charge by the police.

Despite the crackdown, many Congress leaders and supporters continued marching, attempting to reach the CM's residence in defiance of police barricades.

The atmosphere in central Patna turned chaotic with heavy police deployment and ongoing clashes between protestors and police.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot joined the yatra.

Pilot walked alongside Kanhaiya Kumar and other youth leaders, criticising the central and state governments for their "betrayal" of the youth and "mishandling" of employment issues.

Tension remained high in Patna, with the Congress party alleging police high-handedness, while the administration maintained that law and order protocols were followed.

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Begusarai, participated in the 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' padayatra and targeted the state and Central governments.

The grand old party is pushing Kanhaiya Kumar as a youth leader in Bihar.