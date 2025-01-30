Uniform Recognized As A Visionary In 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Digital Experience Platforms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Gartner Visionaries understand where the is going.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniform , the composable digital experience for innovative brands, has been positioned as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP).

"I believe that being recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Experience Platforms validates our mission to transform how brands create and manage digital experiences," said Lars Petersen, CEO of Uniform. "We founded Uniform to break the traditional paradigm where marketers were constrained by developer backlogs. We feel our platform enables marketers to independently create and manage engaging digital experiences while freeing developers to focus on innovation. Our latest AI feature introduces specialists who use natural chat conversations to help users optimize their experiences for better conversions and search placement."

We believe this recognition coincides with significant growth for Uniform as digital leaders intensify their pursuit to modernize existing go-to-market technology stacks. For organizations struggling to meet business needs with traditional headless architectures, Uniform's composable-first approach enables incremental modernization while accelerating innovation and time to market.

"We architected Uniform from the ground up to connect any technology, content, or data source with a best-in-class CMS, visual experience management, and AI capabilities," continued Petersen. "This foundational approach makes it significantly easier for brands to achieve their digital experience goals."

To learn more about Uniform's position as a Visionary, access the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Experience Platforms report here .

About Uniform

Uniform is the original composable digital experience platform, unifying teams and technology to deliver scalable, personalized digital experiences. Built to convert complexity into clarity, marketers build and test high-performance campaigns freely in a visual, no-code workspace, as developers adopt right-fit systems with ease to design a tech stack that lasts.

Uniform embodies simplicity without compromise, empowering users of every discipline to optimize, innovate, and scale with confidence inside a composable architecture proven to future-proof investments and eliminate legacy system inefficiencies to exceed customer's evolving expectations.

Trusted by global leaders including Procter & Gamble, Triumph Motorcycles, and Cirque du Soleil, Uniform is the modern, modular foundation for brands ready to be first to market, produce results, and stay ahead in today's competitive landscape.

Learn more at uniform and follow us on LinkedIn , Bluesky , and Twitter .

