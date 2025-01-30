Landmark Credit Union President & CEO To Retire At The End Of 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Magulski's tenure was marked by many notable accomplishments that kept Landmark at the forefront of the industry. These include major system upgrades that created countless efficiencies; the development of the company's new headquarters in Brookfield; evolving the Landmark brand with an updated logo, tagline and website; and adding new and branches to support an improved member and associate experience.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to serve our members and work with so many talented associates over the years," said Magulski. "As I look toward retirement, I think about what we've accomplished together and am extremely proud of the work the team has done to support each other, our members and our communities."

The board of directors with oversight from its succession committee and assistance from Korn Ferry, a global executive search firm, is leading the search for Landmark's next president & CEO. Internal and external candidates will be considered, and a successor is expected to be named by summer, 2025.

About Landmark Credit Union

Founded in 1933, Landmark Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that's focused on serving its members by delivering great rates and low fees, providing personal service and investing in improved member experiences. Landmark Credit Union has more than $6 billion in total assets, 35 branches, more than 390,000 members and 1,000+ employees. For more information, visit landmarkcu .

SOURCE Landmark Credit Union