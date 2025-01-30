Prepaire Labs' Genetiqtm Digital Twin And Trudiagnostic Announce Exclusive UAE Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prepaire Labs, through its GenetiQTM Digital Twin platform, proudly announces an exclusive partnership with TruDiagnostic, a global leader in epigenetic testing and insights. This collaboration will bring TruDiagnostic's state-of-the-art biomarker platform, analyzing over 1,700 biomarkers, exclusively to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-offering faster, more cost-effective, and locally optimized diagnostic solutions that redefine precision and personalized health.This announcement follows the American Hospital Dubai's (AHD) official unveiling of its landmark collaboration with Prepaire at Arab Health 2025, where AHD introduced the region's first GenetiQTM Digital Twin platform. With the integration of TruDiagnostic's biomarkers into the GenetiQ Digital Twin, clinicians, researchers, and healthcare providers across the UAE will have access to a cutting-edge predictive health tool that seamlessly combines GenetiQTM AI-powered Digital Twin's diagnostics, multi-omics data, and real-time health tracking.Revolutionizing AI-Powered Precision Medicine and Setting a New Standard in Predictive HealthcareThis partnership aligns with Medicine 3.0 principles, a forward-looking, AI-driven framework that is aimed at enhancing longevity and proactive health management. By embedding TruDiagnostic's biomarker intelligence into GenetiQTM Digital Twin, the UAE will host the region's first fully predictive and adaptive digital twin solution, tailored to individual health needs and providing insights into:.Biological aging and epigenetic age calculations.Immune system function and inflammation markers.Chronic disease predisposition and prevention strategies.Metabolic health and longevity optimizationThe partnership is intendedto ensure enhanced productivity across the diagnostics value chain, localized sample processing and cost savings, making precision diagnostics more accessible than ever.Prof. Min Park, co-founder of Prepaire Labs, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership:"This partnership with TruDiagnostic represents a paradigm shift in predictive healthcare for the UAE. By integrating their extensive biomarker technology into the GenetiQ Digital Twin, we are creating an unparalleled AI-driven health ecosystem that personalizes disease prevention and longevity strategies. This is the future of Medicine 3.0, and we are thrilled to pioneer it in this region and beyond..”Ryan Smith, Founder of TruDiagnostic, echoed this enthusiasm about the regional expansion:"We are thrilled to collaborate with Prepaire Labs and the GenetiQ Digital Twin platform to bring our advanced biomarker testing to the UAE. This exclusivity agreement marks an exciting step in advancing precision medicine in the region. Together, we are making epigenetic insights more accessible and impactful, helping individuals achieve healthier, longer lives.”Collaboration further enhances American Hospital Dubai's (AHD) pioneering work being the first hospital in the region to integrate the GenetiQTM Digital Twin and setting new standards in offering personalized healthcare, as announced during the Arab Health 2025.As part of this collaboration, all TruDiagnostic business affiliates in the UAE will have access to Prepaire and GneteiQ's localized support, ensuring:.Faster and more cost-effective biomarker testing (no international sample shipments required).Full support for clinics and practitioners with localized processing.Integration of GenetiQTM Digital Twin platform, enabling clinics to offer a fully branded, next-generation digital twin serviceAbout Prepaire LabsPrepaire Labs is one of the world's first open-architecture precision medicine platform, blending AI, multi-omics integration, and scalable lab infrastructure to accelerate healthcare innovation. Powering the GenetiQ Digital Twin, Prepaire Labs is setting a new standard in predictive, preventative, and personalized healthcare.About TruDiagnosticTruDiagnostic is a global leader in epigenetic biomarker analysis, specializing in DNA methylation testing and longevity optimization. With a proprietary platform analyzing over 1,700 biomarkers, TruDiagnostic delivers unparalleled health insights to advance precision medicine and healthspan extension.For media inquiries, please contact:...

